Senior cop killed in IED explosion by Naxals

12:32

The spot of the blasts





State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was martyred in the blast. Sharma also said Naxalites should shun violence, join the mainstream and contribute to the development of the society.





The ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said. -- PTI

A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.