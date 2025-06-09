HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Senior cop killed in IED explosion by Naxals

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
12:32
The spot of the blasts
The spot of the blasts
A senior police official was killed and some other personnel were injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said. 

State's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Girepunje, a 2013-batch state police service officer, was martyred in the blast. Sharma also said Naxalites should shun violence, join the mainstream and contribute to the development of the society. 

The ASP and other personnel were out on foot patrolling when the incident took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road, an official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Senior cop killed in IED explosion by Naxals
LIVE! Senior cop killed in IED explosion by Naxals

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha would constantly talk on phone: Victim kin
Sonam, Raj Kushwaha would constantly talk on phone: Victim kin

Victim's brother said he never thought Sonam Raghuvanshi was capable of murdering Raja.

Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police

'Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested'

4 passengers killed after falling off moving train in Thane
4 passengers killed after falling off moving train in Thane

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said.

My daughter is 100% innocent: Sonam's father
My daughter is 100% innocent: Sonam's father

'The Meghalaya police are giving false statements about my daughter because the state government's image is getting tarnished due to Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD