Russia-India-China troika could be restarted: Lavrov

23:37

Speaking at the Forum of the Future-2050' here, the Russian foreign minister also said the resumption of joint work in RIC format could be the first step towards pan-Eurasian processes, including the formation of a multi-polar architecture.





"I really hope that we will be able to restore the work of the Russia-India-China trio. We have not met at the level of foreign ministers for the last couple of years, but we are discussing this issue with my Chinese colleague and with the Indian head of the external affairs department," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russia's state-run TASS news agency.





"I really hope that now that the tension has eased, in my opinion, has eased significantly on the border between India and China, and the situation is stabilising, there is a dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, we will be able to resume the work of this Russia-India-China trio," he added.





Following the deadly Galwan Valley standoff between the militaries of India and China in 2020, the RIC troika has not been very active. -- PTI

