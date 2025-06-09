HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to meet multi-party delegations tomorrow

Mon, 09 June 2025
22:41
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of multi-party delegations, who had travelled to world capitals to convey India's stand following Operation Sindoor, on Tuesday evening, sources said. 

Official sources said the members will be sharing their feedback with the prime minister, whose government has praised the work of the seven delegations comprising over 50 persons, mostly current MPs. 

Former parliamentarians and ex-diplomats were also part of these delegations that visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already met the delegations and praised their efforts in conveying India's strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. 

Four delegations were led by MPs of the ruling alliance, including two from the BJP, one JD-U and one of Shiv Sena, while three were led by opposition MPs, one each of the Congress, DMK and NCP-SP. 

The government sent the multi-party delegations to portray a message of national unity in the fight against terrorism, with the likes of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi joining the ruling alliance members in championing the Indian cause abroad. -- PTI

