Meitei leader's arrest: Protests continue overnight in Manipur

Mon, 09 June 2025
10:01
File pic
Protesters took out torchlight processions overnight, burnt a government building and clashed with security forces, defying prohibitory orders as Manipur continued to witness demonstrations over the arrests of a Meitei organisation leader and four others, police said on Monday.

Clashes broke out between protesters and security personnel in Kwakeithel and Singjamei in Imphal West district, prompting the police to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the agitators, an officer said. The Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) Office at Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district was set on fire, causing partial damage to the building, and official records were destroyed, he said. 

The police have initiated an investigation to identify the culprits behind the arson, the officer said, adding that security in the area has been heightened to prevent untoward incidents. The demonstrators created mounds of soil on roads in Sekmai and Koirengei areas in Imphal West district to prevent the movement of security forces. 

They burnt tyres in the middle of the roads and clashed with security forces in Wangkhei, Yairipok and Khurai in Imphal East district, and several rounds of tear gas shells were fired to disperse them, another officer said. Burnt tyres with smoke billowing were seen on the roads in several localities across Imphal this morning. 

"The situation continues to remain tense with protesters blocking several roads with bamboo sticks. Though several roadblocks, particularly on the Tiddim road that leads to the Imphal airport, have been cleared by security forces," a police officer said. 

Women's groups joined the protests and held torchlight processions in Khurai, demanding the immediate formation of a government in the state, which is now under the President's rule. Protests erupted across Manipur since Saturday over the arrests of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it has arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023, while the police did not disclose details of the four others. -- PTI

