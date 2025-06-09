HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Mehgalaya govt not lying about others' involvement: Family

Mon, 09 June 2025
12:57
The couple
The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was found dead in Meghalaya, has expressed shock and raised suspicion over the emerging details of the case.

Responding to reports of Raj Kushwaha's alleged involvement--an employee of Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi--Raja's brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi, has now stated that as the new names surface, the Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others. 

Earlier, he had alleged that the Meghalaya administration was not responding to their calls or sharing any details. Vipul further raised concerns about Sonam's potential involvement in the case. 

Speaking to ANI, Vipul Raghuvanshi said, "... I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names... Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder... Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone... Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed... We never thought Sonam would do something like this... Since names have come, so I think the Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others... I demand that the accused should get harsher punishment... I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name... Sonam can be involved in this..." 

Vipul further stated that the couple had planned to visit only Assam (Maa Kamakhya Temple). However, they suddenly extended their trip to Meghalaya. "They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know who out of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets..." he said.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam were reported missing on May 23 and days later, the body of the newlywed groom was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, in the East Khasi Hills district.

