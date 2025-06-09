HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meghalaya Police is lying: Sonam's father

Mon, 09 June 2025
09:16
Sonam Raghuvanshi's father, Devi Singh said that his daughter in innocent and the Meghalaya is lying.

Meghalaya DGP I Nongrang on Monday said Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed by men hired by his wife during their honeymoon in the north-eastern state.

"My daughter is innocent. I have trust in my daughter. She cannot do this (kill her husband). They got married with the consent of both families. The state (Meghalaya) government has been lying from the beginning," Sonal's father, Devi Singh said.

"My daughter came to a dhaba in Ghazipur last night and she called her brother. Police went to the dhaba, and she was taken from there. I have not been able to speak to my daughter. Why will my daughter do such a thing? The Meghalaya Police is lying. My daughter reached Ghazipur on her own. She was not arrested in Meghalaya. We were thinking of meeting Madhya Pradesh CM and then Union HM Amit Shah to request a CBI inquiry. Meghalaya Police is making up stories. Let the CBI inquiry begin, all officers at the police station (in Meghalaya) will be behind bars," he added.

