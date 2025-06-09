Man arrested in Meghalaya murder was Sonam's employee

11:10

"Both of them were happy when their marriage was fixed. We never thought Sonam would do something like this. The Meghalaya government is not lying about the involvement of others. I have never seen Raj Kushwaha till now, I have just heard his name. Sonam can be involved in this. They were only supposed to go to Assam to offer prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple. After that, they said they were heading to Shillong. We don't know who out of the two planned their visit to Meghalaya. They did not book any return tickets."





Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order, Amitabh Yash on Monday said that the state police hasn't interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi as this matter pertains to Meghalaya Police.





He added that Sonam will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi, was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. The senior police official reiterated that she had been found at a dhaba situated on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.





"Sonam Raghuvanshi called her family members at around 3 am and informed them that she was present at the Kashi Dhaba on Varanasi-Ghazipur main road. Sonam's family members gave this information to the Indore Police, following which they contacted Uttar Pradesh Police.





Acting on this, Ghazipur Police took her to the hospital and then to the One Stop Centre in Ghazipur. Meghalaya Police was present in Indore to investigate this case. Sonam Raghuvanshi will be handed over to Meghalaya Police as soon as they reach Ghazipur. UP Police has not interrogated Sonam Raghuvanshi," the ADG law and order told ANI. Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was later recovered in Meghalaya on June 2.





Three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have also been caught in connection with the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi. This announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Meghalaya DGP told ANI that 3 men were arrested, while the woman who had surrendered was identified as Sonam, the wife of late Raja Raghuvanshi. -- ANI

On Sonam Raghuvanshi being found near Ghazipur, UP, Vipul Raghuvanshi, the brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, says, "I had no idea about those 3-4 people till the time I did not know their names. Raj Kushwaha's name has come forward, which means Sonam can be involved in the murder. Raj Kushwaha was Sonam's employee. They would constantly talk on the phone.