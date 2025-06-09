Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship, Greta Thunberg detained

11:02

Greta Thunberg on the 'Madleen'





The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) earlier said the Israeli military had boarded the 'Madleen,' which was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza - where more than 600 days of war, and an 11-week Israeli blockade of all aid, has pushed the enclave's 2.1 million people deeper into a hunger crisis.





Climate activist Thunberg, "Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan -- a French member of the European Parliament '" are among those on the 'Madleen.'









Israel has intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg and other prominent activists, detaining those onboard and taking them to Israel, reports CNN.