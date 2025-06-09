HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship, Greta Thunberg detained

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
11:02
Greta Thunberg on the 'Madleen'
Greta Thunberg on the 'Madleen'
Israel has intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg and other prominent activists, detaining those onboard and taking them to Israel, reports CNN.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) earlier said the Israeli military had boarded the 'Madleen,' which was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza - where more than 600 days of war, and an 11-week Israeli blockade of all aid, has pushed the enclave's 2.1 million people deeper into a hunger crisis.

Climate activist Thunberg, "Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan  -- a French member of the European Parliament '" are among those on the 'Madleen.'


TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man arrested in Meghalaya murder was Sonam's employee
LIVE! Man arrested in Meghalaya murder was Sonam's employee

Wife hired hitmen to killed Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to killed Indore man in Meghalaya: Police

'Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in UP, and was subsequently arrested'

Why will my daughter do such thing, asks Sonam's father
Why will my daughter do such thing, asks Sonam's father

' I am 100% sure that Meghalaya Police is involved in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. I have not spoken to the family of Raja Raghuvanshi. '

Honeymoon murder: Sonam found near UP dhaba, say cops
Honeymoon murder: Sonam found near UP dhaba, say cops

After Sonam was found in Uttar Pradesh, the police officials sent her to Sadar Hospital for initial treatment. Now she is kept in the Sakhi One Stop Centre, the official said.

3 feared dead after passengers fall off Mumbai train
3 feared dead after passengers fall off Mumbai train

As per officials, at least six passengers were found injured along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district. They were suspected to have fallen from a moving train, the officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD