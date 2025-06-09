Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship, Greta Thunberg detained

Israel has intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg and other prominent activists, detaining those onboard and taking them to Israel, reports CNN.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) earlier said the Israeli military had boarded the 'Madleen,' which was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza - where more than 600 days of war, and an 11-week Israeli blockade of all aid, has pushed the enclave's 2.1 million people deeper into a hunger crisis.
Climate activist Thunberg, "Game of Thrones' actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan -- a French member of the European Parliament '" are among those on the 'Madleen.'