India not ready to discuss IWT despite Pak requests

Mon, 09 June 2025
18:05
image
India will not engage with Pakistan on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) till New Delhi's concerns regarding terrorism are addressed and the pact is completely revamped, sources said.

They said Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza has reached out multiple times, urging India to reconsider the decision to put the IWT in abeyance.

In multiple letters to his Indian counterpart, Debashree Mukherjee, Murtaza has repeatedly expressed his government's readiness to discuss specific objections raised by New Delhi.

India has not responded to any of Pakistan's letters and will not engage with the neighbouring country in any capacity till New Delhi's concerns regarding terrorism are addressed and the pact is completely revamped, the sources said.

India placed the 1960 IWT in abeyance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed and Mukherjee had officially conveyed the decision to Pakistan.

Brokered by the World Bank, the IWT has governed the distribution and use of the water of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

The Indus river system comprises the main river, the Indus, and its tributaries.

Ravi, Beas and Sutlej are collectively referred to as the eastern rivers, while the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab are known as the western rivers.

After putting the IWT in abeyance, India is planning a study to maximise the utilisation of its share of water within the treaty with Pakistan.

The study aims at optimising water resources, including the development of new infrastructure, and ensuring that India's rights under the treaty are fully utilised.  -- PTI

