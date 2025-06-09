Honeymoon murder case of love triangle: Meghalaya minister

16:32

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh





"It is clearly a case that involved a love triangle and the main accused had engaged contract killers in order to carry out a heinous crime. We congratulate the Special Investigation Team on cracking the case in seven days. There are four accused, with Sonam Rahguvanshi as the main accused; the other accused are contract killers -- Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh and Anand Kurmi -- all residents of Indore.









SIT chief and SP (City), East Khasi Hills, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor says, "Four persons have been arrested and will be produced before the respective courts. We will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong. Our team is about to reach Ghazipur and will formally arrest Sonam and take her transit remand." "We have proved that we have a capable police force that has been able to solve this case. As a state, we continue to play hosts to tourists from across the country and abroad. We will also keep engaging with the entire local tourist fraternity to ensure upscale capacity to prevent such cases."

On the Raghuvanshi couple case, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh says, "As per the SIT investigation, the main accused is Sonam. She came with three other contract killers and surrendered herself to the UP police. Three others have also been arrested and have confessed to the crime. The (crime) weapon has been recovered. A total of 4 people have been arrested.