Elon Musk owned Starlink set to launch services in India within two months

The company has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market, setting the cost of the required satellite dish device at approximately Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.

Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months after receiving its license last week, sources said.