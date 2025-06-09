HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elon Musk owned Starlink set to launch services in India within two months

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
17:06
image
Elon Musk's satellite internet service Starlink is preparing to commence operations in India within the next two months after receiving its license last week, sources said. 

The company has finalised its pricing structure for the Indian market, setting the cost of the required satellite dish device at approximately Rs 33,000. The monthly unlimited data plan is expected to be priced at Rs 3,000. As part of its launch strategy, Starlink plans to offer a complimentary one-month trial period with each device purchase, allowing customers to test the service before committing to regular monthly payments.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka CM ordered RCB marketing head's arrest: Lawyer
LIVE! K'taka CM ordered RCB marketing head's arrest: Lawyer

Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT
Sonam, contract killers to be taken to Shillong: SIT

After four people were arrested in the Indore couple case, Special Investigation Team (SIT) Chief, Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor, said on Monday that they will get their transit remand to bring them to Shillong.

'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'

'I feel the murderers had done a recce of this place before murdering Raja.''It is isolated, there are no CCTV cameras.''It was a fit place to commit the crime.'

Mumbai local mishap: 'Something hit our compartment'
Mumbai local mishap: 'Something hit our compartment'

An eyewitness to the horrific suburban railway mishap in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning said the chain of events began after someone in the coach ahead of his either fell after hitting a wall or 'something hit our...

'Money Is Trump's Driving Vice'
'Money Is Trump's Driving Vice'

'His love of money goes beyond all reasons,' says Trump watcher Arjun Appadurai.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD