Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Drug Mounjaro Sales Bulk Up 60%

It logged value sales worth Rs 12.61 crore in May, compared to Rs 7.88 crore in April.





The bumper rise, since its launch in the country in March, was due to the rising demand for the drug and patients' gradual shift towards its higher dosage, according to market research firm Pharmarack.





In May, volume sales of the 5 milligrams (mg) dose of the drug climbed 2.5 times.





The drug is currently available in two injectable dosage forms -- 2.5 and 5 mg. It is prescribed primarily for patients who meet certain clinical criteria related to obesity and diabetes.





Data suggests that while value and volume-wise sales for the 5 mg form of Mounjaro have more than doubled from April to May, outperforming the sale of 2.5 mg dosage in May.







Sanket Koul/Business Standard Mounjaro 5 mg sales rose from 9,380 units in April (valued at Rs 3.08 crore) to 22,940 units in May valued at Rs 7.53 crore.

