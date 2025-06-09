HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Death toll in Mumbai train mishap rises to 4

Mon, 09 June 2025
11:41
File pic
File pic
UPDATE: The death toll in the Mumbai suburban train accident rises to four. At least four passengers were killed and six injured after falling off a moving local train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, police said. 

The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the overcrowded train was going towards Kasara, an official said. As there was a huge rush during the peak hour, many people were standing at the doors of the train, he said. While the train was in motion, at least 10 passengers fell down, the official said. 

A guard of another train, which was going towards Kasara, alerted the railway authorities about the incident, he said. All the passengers who fell were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa. Four of them were declared dead on arrival, the official said. The deceased were in the age group of 30 to 35 years, he said.

