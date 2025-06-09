HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CR should install automatic doors in local trains: Pawar

Mon, 09 June 2025
Share:
14:34
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visits the injured
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visits the injured
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said the death of commuters after falling from a local train was unfortunate and appealed to the Central Railway administration to implement measures like installing automatic doors in suburban trains in view of overcrowding. 

Four persons were killed and six others injured after they fell on tracks, prima facie after backpacks of commuters standing on footboards of two trains heading in opposite directions brushed against each other between Diva and Kopar railway stations during the morning rush hour. 

"The Central Railway should plan the time well and increase the local trains on important routes accordingly. Necessary measures should be implemented immediately for the safety of passengers. The decision to install automatic doors in local trains to prevent such frequent accidents is expected to be implemented in due time," Pawar posted on X. 

"Some passengers are undergoing treatment in the hospital. I pray that their health will improve soon," he said while expressing condolences. The former Maharashtra chief minister said six to seven passengers die every day on average on the Central Railway network after falling off local trains.

"It is well known that the increased crowding in local trains is the main reason. After such accidents, it is not right to blame the passengers for their deaths. The Central Railway Administration should take this unfortunate incident seriously," Pawar added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CR should install automatic doors in local trains: Pawar
LIVE! CR should install automatic doors in local trains: Pawar

'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'
'Sonam Was Looking To Be In Panic'

'I feel the murderers had done a recce of this place before murdering Raja.''It is isolated, there are no CCTV cameras.''It was a fit place to commit the crime.'

'Sonam booked tickets for trip, extended it to Shillong'
'Sonam booked tickets for trip, extended it to Shillong'

Raja's mother said that Sonam behaved well towards her and used to hug her when they met. She added that if Sonam has no involvement in the case, then she should not be accused.

Sonam, Raj Kushwaha would constantly talk on phone: Victim kin
Sonam, Raj Kushwaha would constantly talk on phone: Victim kin

Victim's brother said he never thought Sonam Raghuvanshi was capable of murdering Raja.

Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police
Wife hired hitmen to kill Indore man in Meghalaya: Police

Sonam surrendered before the Nandganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, while three other assailants were arrested in overnight raids.Of the three arrested men, two are from Madhya Pradesh's Indore and one from Lalitpur in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD