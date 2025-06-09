HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer challenges suspension

Mon, 09 June 2025
18:41
Senior Indian Police Service officer Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was among the five officers suspended in connection with the stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium, has moved the Central Administrative Tribunal challenging his suspension, official sources said on Monday.

Vikash, who was the Additional Commissioner of Police (West), moved the tribunal last week, they said.

The tribunal is likely to hear the matter in the days ahead, sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on June 5 ordered the suspension of five officers, including those of the Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish and Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, and Commissioner of Police Bengaluru city Dayananda. 

Defending the police suspensions, Siddaramaiah on Friday said prima facie those who have not fulfilled their responsibility properly have been suspended. 

The suspension order said, 'It is found that there has been on the face of it substantial dereliction of duty by these officers.'

The stampede occurred on June 4 in front of the stadium, where a large number of people thronged to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

Eleven people have died and over 50 people were injured in the incident. -- PTI

