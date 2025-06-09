HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
All Mumbai suburban trains to have automatic door closure

Mon, 09 June 2025
16:01
The Railway Ministry has decided to have automatic door closing facilities in coaches of all existing and new local trains for Mumbai Suburban, a senior official said on Monday after four passengers died and six were injured when they fell from a moving overcrowded local train in Thane district. 

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said that after the tragedy in Maharashtra, the Ministry has decided to have automatic door closure facilities in all local trains under manufacturing for Mumbai Suburban. Besides, all rakes in service at present will be redesigned and the door closure facility will be provided in these rakes of Mumbai Suburban, Kumar added. 

Officials stressed that safety is Railway's top priority and all efforts are being taken to prevent such mishappenings from recurring. The incident occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations when the train was going towards Kasara, a police official said. 

The passengers fell probably after commuters hanging from the footboard of two overcrowded trains and their backpacks brushed against each other as the trains passed in opposite directions, railway officials said without confirming the number of fatalities. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the railway administration was probing the cause of the accident. PTI

