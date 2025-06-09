3 passengers feared dead after falling off train in Mumbai

The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident, says Central Railways.

Thane GRP's senior police inspector Archana Dusane said they got an alert and rushed to the spot.

"Some passengers fell off a crowded train. At that time, a mail/express train was also passing on an adjoining track," she said.





As per officials, at least six passengers were found injured along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district. They were suspected to have fallen from a moving train, the officials said.





Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, told PTI that the guard of a Kasara-bound train reported about the injured passengers along the track side to the control room at around 9.30 am.





Officials believe that the excessive crowd inside the train led to people falling off the train.





Suburban train services in Mumbai's Central Railway carry the largest number of passengers as compared to Western or Harbour lines. The passengers were hanging on to the footboard due to overcrowding in the train.





Investigation into the incident is underway.