3 Honeymoon murder accused get 7-day transit remand

21:37

Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam/Courtesy X





Additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia told PTI that the Meghalaya police arrested the trio, Raj Kushwah, Vishal Chauhan and Akash Rajput, and produced them before a chief judicial magistrate in Indore, days after the murder in the north-eastern state.





Dandotia said before being produced before the CJM, the three accused were medically examined at a government hospital in the city.





He said, "The Meghalaya police will take the three people with them on the basis of transit custody and will question them in detail. We have come to know that these accused know each other before. Two of these accused are friends of Raj Kushwah."





The trio was caught in a joint operation conducted by Indore and Meghalaya police on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.





Two of them were arrested from Indore, while the third person was taken into custody from near this city in Madhya Pradesh, informed the IPS officer.





Dandotiya said, "Based on the facts found during investigation and interrogation, the Meghalaya police arrested all three people." -- PTI

Three people arrested in the murder case of Indore transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi were on Monday produced in a district court in Indore which sent them to the transit custody of the Meghalaya police for seven days, a police official said.