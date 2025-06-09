HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
18 crew rescued from ship on fire near Kerala coast

Mon, 09 June 2025
14:12
An explosion was reported on board the Singapore-flagged container ship MV Wan Hai 503 off the coast of Kerala on Monday morning, a Defence PRO said today. 18 crew abandon burning container ship and was rescued by the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, say Defence sources.

The underdeck blast was first reported at around 10.30 am by the Maritime Operations Centre in Mumbai to their counterparts in Kochi. The 270-metre-long vessel, with a draught of 12.5 metres, had left Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai, expected to arrive on June 10. 

"On 09 Jun 25, at about 1030 h, MOC (Koc) received an information from MOC (Mbi) about a reported underdeck explosion onboard MV Wan Hai 503. The vessel is a Singapore Flag Container ship, 270 m long and draught 12.5m with LPC Colombo," the PRO said in a communication. He said in response, the Indian Navy diverted INS Surat, which had been scheduled to dock in Kochi, to provide immediate assistance.

The Western Naval Command redirected the vessel at 11 am, the PRO said.

