HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

White tigress gives birth to two cubs at zoo in Bhubaneswar

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
14:46
File image
File image
A white tigress in Nandankanan Zoological Park here gave birth to two cubs including a white one, the authorities said on Sunday. 

The two cubs were born inside the enclosure of the tigress named 'Mousumi' at 9:15 pm and 11:03 pm on Saturday. 

A zoo official said the sex of the cubs could not be determined immediately since they are with their mother. 

With the arrival of the new cubs, Nandankanan zoo's tiger population increased to 29 - 17 males, 10 females and 2 cubs. 

Of them, 19 are normal coloured tigers, six are white and four are melanistic (commonly known as black tiger). 

The tigress and newborns are being closely monitored to ensure their well-being, he said. 

Normal-coloured tiger Rajesh is the father of the cubs, Mousumi's second litter. 

Both parents were born at Nandankanan zooMousumi on August 5, 2016 to Manish and Sneha, and Rajesh on September 22, 2018 to Roshan and Bijaya, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Active Covid cases in India cross 6,000-mark
LIVE! Active Covid cases in India cross 6,000-mark

Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi
Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi

The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area on Sunday to maintain law and order.

Kerala bizman retracts bribery claim against ED officer
Kerala bizman retracts bribery claim against ED officer

Sources said Babu, during the recording of his statement last week in Delhi, has "denied" knowledge of involvement of any ED officer vis-a-vis the VACB case, saying he "only" knows a person named Wilson.

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest
Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Tobacco, alcohol, vaping harming fertility: Experts
Tobacco, alcohol, vaping harming fertility: Experts

While smoking increases the risk of a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, it also causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects, they say.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD