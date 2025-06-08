HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Two killed in separate stabbings as Israel faces surge in homicides

Sun, 08 June 2025
18:05
File image
File image
Two deadly stabbings late Saturday added to a growing wave of homicides across Israel.

In Nahariya, 67-year-old Daniela Yakubovich was found stabbed to death in her home around 10 PM, according to the police. 

Magen David Adom responders attempted to resuscitate her but pronounced her dead at the scene. 

The police quickly arrested her son, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues and is known to welfare services. 

He is suspected of carrying out the killing.

Hours later, in Tel Aviv, a 32-year-old Moldovan national was fatally stabbed in his apartment. 

The police said he was declared dead at the scene by MDA personnel. 

His partner, a 45-year-old Moldovan woman, was arrested as a suspect, and three other Moldovans were detained for questioning.

These incidents follow a string of recent killings. 

Most recently, a 40-year-old Sudanese national was stabbed to death during a brawl at Netanya's outdoor market on Thursday. -- ANI

