Tiger, dog trapped in pit near Kerala-TN border, rescued

17:19

File image





The tiger was tranquilised in the afternoon, and pulled out of the pit using a net.





Forest personnel then transferred the animal into a waiting cage, the official said.





The dog too had to be tranquilised as it started barking when the tiger got darted, preventing it from going off to sleep, the official said.





Both animals were unhurt from the fall into the pit, he added.





The tiger will be examined for any physical problem and if found healthy, would be released into the Periyar sanctuary, he said. -- PTI

