Three Congress MLAs to join Telangana cabinet on June 8

12:28

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy





The swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Raj Bhavan at 12 noon, official sources said.





The chief minister congratulated the incoming ministers.





In a post on X, Reddy also congratulated party legislator Ramchander Naik on becoming the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.





The move ends weeks of speculation over the expansion, which followed consultations with the AICC leadership in Delhi.





This marks the first cabinet expansion since the Revanth Reddy government assumed office in December, 2023.





Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud have held confabulations with the AICC leadership in Delhi on the induction of new ministers and appointment of office bearers of state Congress unit.





The appointents reflects the focus of the Congress government on social justice. -- PTI

