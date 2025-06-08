HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Three Congress MLAs to join Telangana cabinet on June 8

Sun, 08 June 2025
12:28
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy
Ruling Congress MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar and Vakiti Srihari are set to be inducted into the cabinet headed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday. 

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at the Raj Bhavan at 12 noon, official sources said. 

The chief minister congratulated the incoming ministers. 

In a post on X, Reddy also congratulated party legislator Ramchander Naik on becoming the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. 

The move ends weeks of speculation over the expansion, which followed consultations with the AICC leadership in Delhi. 

This marks the first cabinet expansion since the Revanth Reddy government assumed office in December, 2023. 

Revanth Reddy and state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud have held confabulations with the AICC leadership in Delhi on the induction of new ministers and appointment of office bearers of state Congress unit. 

The appointents reflects the focus of the Congress government on social justice. -- PTI

