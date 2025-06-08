Soldiers injured in Op Sindoor ready to...: BSF DIG

09:52

Asserting that soldiers injured in the attack carried out by Pakistan in response to Operation Sindoor have returned from hospital with high morale, a senior BSF officer on Saturday said they are once again ready to give Pakistan a befitting reply in case of any misadventure.

He said the Border Security Force (BSF) is guarding the borders excellently, and no one needs to worry as long as the Force is standing on the borders.

"It has been over one month since Operation Sindoor. The personnel from our forces who were injured have now returned from the hospital. The morale of the Border Security Force is extremely high," BSF DIG Prabhakar Joshi told reporters in Jammu.

He said the soldiers who were injured have returned from the hospital and are once again ready to take revenge against Pakistan. "This time, they are prepared with double the strength compared to before to confront any fresh misadventure from Pakistan and to give a fitting reply, one that will make them remember it painfully for generations to come."

He praised the jawans and said these are the brave BSF jawans who gave a fierce reply to Pakistan's shelling during Operation Sindoor from May 7 10. "They are ready for duty again. Our reply was so strong, Pakistan's future generations will remember it. India speaks less, strikes hard," he said.

The DIG said the BSF has responded on the border with full strength. "Not a single BSF post has been withdrawn and even those beyond the fence are holding their ground firmly," he said.

On the security front, he said patrolling on the border is being carried out with utmost vigilance and the safety of the posts is being ensured. "The Border Security Force is guarding the borders excellently and as long as the BSF is standing on the borders, no one needs to worry," he added.

The DIG said the nation has full faith that her brave security forces will respond effectively, giving Pakistan such a lesson that it will never forget in its lifetime. "If Pakistan dares to repeat its misadventures, our forces are fully prepared to give a crushing reply once again," he added.

The injured officers, four of them, have returned to their duties and expressed high morale to serve at their posts.

Sub-Inspector of BSF Vyas Dev, whose one leg suffered a major battle injury during Operation Sindoor, said he has suffered a major disability but has not lost his spirit. "Even today, we stand ready to return to the border and give a befitting reply to Pakistan," he said. -- PTI