HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shiv Sena leader's murder: Prime accused arrested from Silvassa

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
13:28
image
The police on Sunday arrested the prime accused in the abduction and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, an official said. 

Based on a tip-off, the victim's brother, Avinash Raman Dhodi (60), who had been on the run for five months, was apprehended from Morkhal in the wee hours of the day, said Yatish Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Palghar. 

He said the police had earlier arrested five accused in connection with the crime that took place in January. 

The victim, Ashok Dhodi (52), had gone missing on January 19, and his body was found days later after police managed to zero in on his car, which was in a water-filled quarry in neighbouring Gujarat. 

Deshmukh said that the accused, Avinash Dhodi, was angry as the victim had filed an application with the Vevji Gram Panchayat to cancel his house lease, following which he was evicted. 

"On January 19, when Ashok Dhodi was travelling to his house from Dahanu, the accused and his accomplices intercepted the car at Vevji Ghat and abducted him," he said. 

The official said the accused subsequently murdered Ashok Dhodi and threw his body and car into a water-filled quarry at Sarigam Wadiapada in Gujarat. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nine-year-old girl's body found inside suitcase in Delhi
LIVE! Nine-year-old girl's body found inside suitcase in Delhi

Resignation only option as Justice Varma faces removal
Resignation only option as Justice Varma faces removal

Officials aware of the procedure to appoint and remove Supreme Court and high court judges pointed out that while defending his case before lawmakers in any of the House, Justice Varma can announce that he is quitting and his verbal...

Rejecting mandate: Fadnavis flays Rahul's poll charges
Rejecting mandate: Fadnavis flays Rahul's poll charges

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha is preparing his excuses for future defeats in the upcoming assembly elections, including Bihar, Fadnavis said in his articles published in the Indian Express and Marathi daily Loksatta.

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest
Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Consumer panel rejects non-veg momo complaint
Consumer panel rejects non-veg momo complaint

A consumer redressal commission in Mumbai has said if meat-based food hurts a "strictly vegetarian" person's religious sentiments, why should the individual opt to order from a restaurant serving both veg and non-veg items.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD