Protest erupts after meat pieces found near eidgah in Mathura

19:51

The incident sparked protests by members of some right-wing outfits after locals alleged that it was cow meat, they said, adding the meat pieces were found in Govardhan area on Saturday night.





In a separate incident in the Mant area of the district, the recovery of a burnt cow carcass on the Yamuna Expressway service road also led to protests by Hindu activists.





An FIR has been registered in the Barsana Road incident under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act against 24 named individuals and 50 unidentified persons, the police said.





"Locals alleged that it was cow meat, samples of which have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination," senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar said.





Kumar said that after receiving information about the meat pieces near the eidgah late Saturday evening, members of the Gorakshak Dal and some Hindu organisations gathered at the site and started protests. -- PTI

Pieces of meat were found strewn around in an empty plot near an eidgah on Barsana Road in Mathura district, police said on Sunday.