Nine-year-old girl's body found inside suitcase in Delhi

13:04

The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.





The police sources said the perpetrator seems to have fled after stuffing her in a suitcase.





Senior officials of the Delhi police said all angles are being probed, including sexual assault.





"We are awaiting the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding accused. We are taking this matter with utmost seriousness," a police officer said.





The child, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had gone to give ice to a relative living nearby around 7 pm, her family said.





When she did not return home for a long time, her parents began searching for her.





According to the victim's father, they approached several relatives and neighbours, but no one had seen her after her brief visit to one relative's house.





"She had only gone to deliver some ice to our relatives. They said she stayed for five minutes and left. But she never came back. We looked everywhere. Finally, someone told us she was seen entering a house nearby. That's where we found her in a suitcase," he said.





The girl's father alleged that when he reached the house, it was locked.





Suspecting something was wrong, he broke the lock and entered the room.





Inside, he found his daughter stuffed in a bloodstained suitcase.





They rushed her to a local clinic, but the doctor asked them to take her to a hospital immediately.





At Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park, doctors declared her brought dead, the father said.





A PCR call reporting the incident was received at Dayalpur police station around 8.41 pm, the police said. -- PTI

