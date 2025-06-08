Modi minister Chirag Paswan announces Bihar poll bid

19:00

Union minister Chirag Paswan/File image





Addressing the 'Nav Sankalp Mahasabha' in Ara, Bhojpur district, Paswan, who is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, revealed the plan ending months of speculation about his foray into state politics.





"Han, main chunao ladunga, 243 seaton per chunao ladunga. Bihar ko first and Bihari ko first banane ke liye ladunga. (Yes, I will contest the election. I will contest on 243 seats. I will fight to make Bihar first and Bihari first)," Paswan told the crowd at his first major rally ahead of the polls.





While confirming his electoral debut in the state assembly, Paswan strategically left the choice of his constituency to the people.





"I leave it to people to decide the seat for me to contest assembly polls," he stated. -- M I Khan in Patna

