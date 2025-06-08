Manipur Guv holds security meet amid Meitei protests

17:56

File image





A Raj Bhavan statement said the governor also met a delegation of MLAs who apprised Bhalla of the current law and order situation in the state.





"The governor held a security review meeting with senior administrative and security officials. During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law and order situation in the state were deliberated," it said.





The security advisor, the director general of police, the commissioner (home), the secretary to the governor, the additional director general of police (law and order), IGAR (S), the inspector general, CRPF and other senior officials were present during the meeting.





"Today, a group of MLAs called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the governor of the current law and order situation in the state and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution," the Raj Bhavan statement said.





The governor told the delegation that all "necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy", it said.





Protests were held across Manipur on Saturday night over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in five Imphal valley districts. -- PTI

