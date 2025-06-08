HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra, Karnataka account for 51% of FDI in India in FY25: Govt

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
14:57
image
Maharashtra and Karnataka accounted for 51 percent of the foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country during the last financial year 2024-25, according to the latest data of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. 

Maharashtra attracted maximum foreign inflows at $19.6 billion and accounted for 31 percent of the country's total FDI during April-March 2024-25. 

Karnataka received $6.62 overseas investments during the last fiscal year, the data showed. 

The two states were followed by Delhi (USD 6 billion), Gujarat (USD 5.71 billion), Tamil Nadu (USD 3.68 billion), Haryana (USD 3.14 billion), and Telangana (USD 3 billion). 

According to experts, the main reason for the maximum inflows in Maharashtra and Karnataka is substantial improvement in infrastructure. Infrastructure has improved considerably and that is making them attractive destinations for FDI in India, an economist said. 

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew 14 percent to $81.04 billion during the last financial year. It is the highest in the last three years. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Active Covid cases in India cross 6,000-mark
LIVE! Active Covid cases in India cross 6,000-mark

Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi
Nine-year-old girl's body found in suitcase in Delhi

The police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the area on Sunday to maintain law and order.

Kerala bizman retracts bribery claim against ED officer
Kerala bizman retracts bribery claim against ED officer

Sources said Babu, during the recording of his statement last week in Delhi, has "denied" knowledge of involvement of any ED officer vis-a-vis the VACB case, saying he "only" knows a person named Wilson.

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest
Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

Tobacco, alcohol, vaping harming fertility: Experts
Tobacco, alcohol, vaping harming fertility: Experts

While smoking increases the risk of a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy, it also causes DNA damage in sperm, which can lead to miscarriage and birth defects, they say.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD