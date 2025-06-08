HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
In 2026, NDA will form governments in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal: Amit Shah

Sun, 08 June 2025
18:24
Union Home Minister Amit Shah prays at Meenakshi Amman Temple, in Madurai/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. 

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power. 

In the 2026 assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government. 

"In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments." 

Shah, before addressing the state, district and mandal level office bearers, chaired the meeting of the state core committee of the Tamil Nadu BJP. 

Ahead of leading the core panel parleys, he worshipped at the Madurai Meenakshi temple. 

During his April visit to Tamil Nadu, Shah announced the revival of ties with the AIADMK. 

In his address, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran hit out at the DMK regime over the law and order scenario and questioned the police over targeted killings of elderly people in villages in the western Kongu region. 

He appealed to cadres to work with determination and described the alliance with AIADMK as a "suitable alliance." -- PTI

