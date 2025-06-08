HDFC Bank rejects allegations of Lilavati Trust on CEO

16:53





The allegation levelled by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMM Trust), its trustees and officials against the bank's MD and CEO are baseless and malicious, an HDFC Bank's spokesperson said.





"The outrageous and preposterous allegations are strongly and categorically denied," the spokesperson said in a statement.





The Trust, which oversees Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, had called upon the board of HDFC Bank, the RBI, SEBI and the finance ministry to suspend Jagdishan from all executive and board roles with immediate effect.





"An FIR...was registered under orders of the Bombay magistrate court after a seized cash diary revealed Rs 14.42 crore misappropriated by trustees, of which Rs 2.05 crore was received by Jagdishan, establishing his direct involvement," the Trust had alleged.





According to the HDFC Bank spokesperson, Jagdishan is being targeted by unscrupulous persons who are abusing the legal process to thwart the recovery of the long outstanding loan due to the bank from recalcitrant defaulters.





"The Trustee, Prashant Mehta and his family members owe substantial amounts to HDFC Bank which were never repaid. Recovery and enforcement actions have been taken by the bank over two decades and at every stage Prashant Mehta and his other family members have launched numerous vexatious legal actions," the statement said. -- PTI

