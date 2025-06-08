HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gautam Adani's salary lags behind his own executives

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
10:50
image
India's second richest person Gautam Adani received a total remuneration of Rs 10.41 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, lower than most industry peers and his own key executives.
 
Adani, 62, drew salaries from two out of the nine listed companies in his ports-to-energy conglomerate, the latest annual reports of the listed entities of the group showed. His total remuneration was 12 per cent more than the Rs 9.26 crore he had earned in the previous 2023-24 financial year.

His remuneration for 2024-25 from the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) included Rs 2.26 crore salary and another Rs 28 lakh in perquisites, allowances and other benefits. The total earnings from AEL at Rs 2.54 crore was higher than Rs 2.46 crore in the previous fiscal.

Besides, he drew Rs 7.87 crore from Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) - - Rs 1.8 crore salary and Rs 6.07 crore commission.

This compared with Rs 6.8 crore he received from APSEZ in 2023-24.
Adani's salary is lower than the heads of almost all large family-owned conglomerates in India.

While the richest Indian, Mukesh Ambani, has been foregoing his entire salary since Covid-19 broke out, prior to which he had capped his remuneration at Rs 15 crore, Adani's remuneration is much lower than telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal (Rs 32.27 crore in 2023-24), Rajiv Bajaj (Rs 53.75 crore in FY24), Pawan Munjal (Rs 109 crore in FY24), L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan (Rs 76.25 crore in FY25) and Infosys CEO Salil S Parekh (Rs 80.62 crore in FY25).

The latest annual reports of Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Munjal's Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto are yet to be released.

Just like other promoters, Adani also earns from dividends that the group companies may pay on earnings every year.

Salary earned by Adani is lower than at least a couple of chief executives of his group companies. AEL CEO Vinay Prakash got Rs 69.34 crore.

Prakash's remuneration included Rs 4 crore salary and Rs 65.34 crore in perquisites, allowances and variable incentives "for exceptional operational and financial performance in the mining services and integrated resources management business of the company".

Renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) Managing Director Vneet S Jaain got Rs 11.23 crore, while Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh earned Rs 10.4 crore in FY25. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't want...: Fadnavis on Thackeray, Pawar reunion buzz
LIVE! Don't want...: Fadnavis on Thackeray, Pawar reunion buzz

Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest
Tension in Manipur over reports of Meitei leader's arrest

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. The situation remained tense on Sunday morning.

MP hospital shocker: Dog carries newborn's body in its jaws
MP hospital shocker: Dog carries newborn's body in its jaws

"As per CCTV footage, the incident happened between 1:30 and 2am. A young girl was seen going into the toilet during this period. When we checked with staff, we found the 17-year-old girl had come here complaining of colic and had been...

Sonali Bendre clears air on viral Raj Thackeray video
Sonali Bendre clears air on viral Raj Thackeray video

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, whose ethereal beauty and acting talent made her a popular choice for many 90s films and earned her a loyal fan base, has firmly denied rumours linking her to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj...

3 men were seen with Indore couple: Meghalaya guide
3 men were seen with Indore couple: Meghalaya guide

A tourist guide on Saturday claimed that the honeymoon couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, was accompanied by three men on the day they went missing from Meghalaya's Sohra area.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD