HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Dog carries newborn's body in its jaws at MP hospital

Sun, 08 June 2025
Share:
08:43
Representative image
Representative image
A stray dog was seen clutching a dead newborn in its jaws near the toilet of a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, officials said.

A security guard managed to retrieve the body after shooing away the dog at the civil hospital in Mhow, located 25 km from the district headquarters, where the incident took place on Saturday.

The child's body had been partially eaten by dogs, as per sources.

The hospital authorities and police have begun a probe into the antecedents of the newborn and the chain of events that followed, officials said on Saturday.

"As per the CCTV footage, the incident happened between 1.30 am and 2 am. A young girl was seen going into the toilet during this period. When we checked with staff, we found the 17-year-old girl had come here complaining of colic and had been admitted at 9 pm on Friday. We suspect the girl gave birth to a child in the toilet," Mhow civil hospital in-charge Dr HR Verma told PTI.

The girl disappeared from the hospital soon after with an unidentified man, he said.

Some officials said the infant, which in all possibility was stillborn, was then taken away by a dog from the toilet area before a security guard managed to retrieve the body.

"We conducted the post mortem on Saturday morning and its report is awaited. A preliminary report has said the delivery was premature. The body has been placed in the mortuary. Police have begun a probe into this incident and we will provide all the CCTV footage to help them," Dr Verma said.

The hospital had three entry points, which are kept open at night. Stray dogs enter through a gate situated near the store room, sources said. 
The newborn's body had been partially eaten by dogs, they said. - PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Dog carries newborn's body in its jaws at MP hospital
LIVE! Dog carries newborn's body in its jaws at MP hospital

Maharashtra match was fixed, Bihar next: Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra match was fixed, Bihar next: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a 'blueprint for rigging democracy' and this 'match-fixing' would next happen in Bihar and 'anywhere the Bharatiya...

3 men were seen with Indore couple: Meghalaya guide
3 men were seen with Indore couple: Meghalaya guide

A tourist guide on Saturday claimed that the honeymoon couple from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, was accompanied by three men on the day they went missing from Meghalaya's Sohra area.

Sonali Bendre clears air on viral Raj Thackeray video
Sonali Bendre clears air on viral Raj Thackeray video

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, whose ethereal beauty and acting talent made her a popular choice for many 90s films and earned her a loyal fan base, has firmly denied rumours linking her to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj...

Murshidabad violence: Father-son duo was axed to death
Murshidabad violence: Father-son duo was axed to death

Haragobindo Das and his son Chandan were dragged out of their home and killed with an axe in front of their family during the communal violence in Murshidabad, police said in its 900-page charge sheet.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD