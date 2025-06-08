HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath dies at 63, leaders condole

Sun, 08 June 2025
20:23
Maganti Gopinath/Instagram/ANI Photo
Opposition BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath passed away early on Sunday at a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack. 

He was 63. 

Gopinath, who defeated Congress leader and former cricketer Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 Telangana assembly polls, was admitted to the AIG Hospitals on June 5 after a massive heart attack. 

He was declared dead at 5.45 am on Sunday, the hospital said. 

A former TDP leader, Gopinath served as the party's Hyderabad unit president and was elected from Jubilee Hills on a TDP ticket in 2014. 

He joined the ruling BRS (then TRS) in 2016 when several other TDP legislators also joined the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party. 

He was re-elected to the assembly on a BRS ticket in 2018 and again in 2023. 

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS president KCR, TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other leaders paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Gopianath at his residence. 

BRS working president KT Rama Rao, BJP MP K Laxman and several other leaders attended the funeral of Gopinath at the 'Maha Prasthanam' crematorium here on Sunday evening. -- PTI

