Boy dies after falling into borewell in UP village

Sun, 08 June 2025
11:55
File image
A five-year-old boy died after falling into a 10-feet-deep borewell in a village in Mainpuri, the police said on Sunday. 

The incident occurred on Friday night in Akbarpur Jhala village when the child, identified as Ansh, slipped into the borewell while trying to get a closer look at a wedding procession passing through the area, inspector Vinod Kumar of Kuraoli police station said. 

The child suffered a deep cut on his neck due to the fall. 

Villagers managed to pull him out and rushed him to the district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. 

According to the police, Ansh along with his elder brother Chiku (8) had been staying with their mother Puja at their maternal grandparents' house in Akbarpur Jhala for the past month. 

The family later took Ansh's body back to their native village. No formal complaint has been lodged in the matter, the inspector added. -- PTI

