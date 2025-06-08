HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
B'luru stampede: CM increases compensation for kin of deceased

Sun, 08 June 2025
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday increased the compensation amount announced for the kin of the deceased in the stadium stampede from Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakh per family, the government said.

Eleven people died and over 50 were injured following a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Wednesday, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB victory celebrations.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered to increase the compensation amount for the kin of deceased to Rs 25 lakh each. Earlier the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each," a statement from the office of the Chief Minister stated. -- PTI 

