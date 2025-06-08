HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Army chief visits forward posts in Garhwal, reviews operational readiness

Sun, 08 June 2025
21:05
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited forward posts in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region and reviewed the operational and administrative readiness of the forces deployed in the region, officials said.

During his interaction with members of the troops there, he emphasised the importance of maintaining high standards of operational preparedness and constant vigilance.

"The Army Chief interacted with troops guarding the frontiers and commended them for their unwavering dedication, resilience, and professionalism," according to a an official statement.

The Army Chief also visited Kedarnath Dham in the morning. 

He performed rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country, Dr. Harish Gaur, media in-charge of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said.

Later in the day, the Chief of Army Staff inaugurated Ibex Tarana 88.4 FM, the first-of-its-kind community radio station based in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand, it said.

The station is envisioned as a vital platform for local expression, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of cultural heritage. -- PTI

