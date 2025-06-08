HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Housefull 5' collects Rs 56.73 cr in two days

Sun, 08 June 2025
Housefull 5 featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez, has earned over Rs 50 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days, the makers announced on Sunday. 

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. 

It released in theatres worldwide on Friday. Production banner shared the box office collection on its X handle. 

The post featured film's poster with the numbers written over it. 

The film collected Rs 56.73 crore nett at the domestic box office. 

The collection of day one stood at Rs 24.35 crore nett on day one. 

Following, it collected Rs 32.38 crore nett. 

Housefull 5 also stars Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt. 

The film is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. 

Following, the films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019. -- PTI

