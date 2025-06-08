HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
28 stranded people airlifted from landslide-hit Chaten in north Sikkim

Sun, 08 June 2025
13:53
The Sikkim government on Sunday evacuated 28 people, including three minors, stranded in Chaten in the northern part of the Himalayan state, where road connectivity has been snapped due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, officials said. 

Responding to distress calls from a few locals, some taxi drivers and government officials stationed in Chaten, seeking evacuation, the administration hired a helicopter to rescue them. 

"The state government arranged a helicopter and successfully evacuated 28 people, including three minors," one of the officials said. 

All evacuees have landed safely at Pakyong Greenfield Airport, he said. 

This comes under the ongoing coordinated relief and evacuation efforts being undertaken in view of the recent adverse conditions that have disrupted road connectivity and access to the region, he said. 

The helicopter sortie had begun this morning from the airport here with the first one taking off towards Chaten to initiate the evacuation process, another official said. 

The state government is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens in disaster-affected regions, the officials said. 

North Sikkim has been hit by multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain, disrupting road and telecommunication connectivity there. -- PTI

