Teen hangs self in Bilapsur after being stopped from watching TV

Sat, 07 June 2025
17:36
A 14-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in Panoh village of Bilaspur district after his mother reportedly stopped him from watching television and asked him to study, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when the boy, a Class X student, was at home and insisted on watching television.

However, his mother refused and asked him to do schoolwork, according to the statements of the family members recorded by the police.

The boy subsequently left the house. When he did not return for a long time, the family members began searching for him.

Eventually, his body was found hanging from a noose in an old, abandoned house not far from the home.

Following the incident, the police were contacted. They took the body to Ghumarvi hospital, and a postmortem was conducted on Friday.

Ghumarvi DSP Chandrapal Singh said that further investigation is underway in the case.  -- PTI

