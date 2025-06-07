HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sonia Gandhi undergoes tests at Shimla hospital

Sat, 07 June 2025
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was on Saturday taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure, a party official said.

Gandhi, 78, who was on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi, underwent some tests at the hospital and later left, said IGMC's Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Aman.

Her blood pressure was on the higher side but everything was normal, he said.

"Gandhi was taken to the hospital after she complained of high blood pressure. It was a routine checkup and she has gone back home now," the media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM, Naresh Chauhan told PTI.

Some tests were conducted at the hospital by the doctors, according to the officials.

The former Congress president had arrived on a personal trip to Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka on Monday.

They are staying in Priyanka's house at Chharabra, located on the outskirts of Shimla.  -- PTI

