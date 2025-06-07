HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russia targets 'almost all' of Ukraine, fires 400 drones

Sat, 07 June 2025
09:53
Russia launched a massive strike on Ukraine, firing over 400 drones and 40 missiles across the country, killing at least six people and injuring dozens more, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian official's statement.
 
The attack targeted almost all Ukraine, with nine regions affected, including Kyiv, Lviv, and Sumy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described it as one of the largest attacks since the war began.
 
Three firefighters were killed in Kyiv, two civilians were killed in Lutsk, and another person was killed in Chernihiv, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, as per CNN.
 
After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had used more than 400 drones and 40 missiles in the overnight attack, making it among the war's largest. He said Moscow's attack injured 80 and targeted "almost all" of Ukraine, listing nine regions, from Lviv in the west to Sumy in the northeast.
 
According to CNN, although Russia has pummeled Ukraine almost daily over three years of full-scale war, Ukrainians had been bracing for retaliation since last Sunday, when Kyiv launched an audacious operation that struck more than a third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers.
 
During the telephonic conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would have to respond to Kyiv's assault.
 
Russia's Ministry of Defence said its strikes were in response to what it called Kyiv's "terrorist acts." It was not immediately clear if the attack was the extent of Russia's pledged retaliation, or if Putin intends to escalate further. After the embarrassment of Kyiv's operation, there was a chorus of bellicose calls from pro-Kremlin pundits for a severe - potentially nuclear - response.

