Russia credits Trump for brokering India-Pak truce

Aide to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yury Ushakov, has endorsed United States President Donald Trump's claim of having brokered a cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.





Ushakov said that the India-Pakistan conflict was resolved with 'personal' involvement of US President Donald Trump, as was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Middle East was discussed, as well as the armed conflict between India and Pakistan, which has been halted with the personal involvement of President Trump," he said.





Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached the understanding and no third party was involved.





Trump has repeatedly claimed that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America would do a lot of trade with them if they stopped the conflict.





About two weeks after the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.





Indian government sources in New Delhi have maintained that no third party was involved.