RBI Introduces New Gold Loan Norms

09:48

Anupreksha Jain





Providing relief to small borrowers, the Reserve Bank of India has increased the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold-backed loans up to Rs 5 lakh, while the LTV for loans below Rs 2.5 lakh has been set at 85 per cent, and those between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh at 80 per cent.





However, all loans above Rs 5 lakh will have an LTV of 75 per cent, the central bank specified in its final guidelines for lending against gold and silver collateral.





"We have decided to raise that up to 85 per cent for small loans below Rs 2.5 lakhs per borrower, including interest, in the final guidelines on gold loans," said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, RBI.





"For small gold loans, there is no need for credit appraisal, and the end-use monitoring will only be necessary when you want to benefit from it in the priority sector lending," he added.





The average ticket size of gold loans is around Rs 1.2 lakh. With higher LTV, the average ticket size is expected to rise.





Malhotra said State-owned lenders have been including both interest and principal while making gold loans under the current LTV limit of 75 per cent, but in the case of some non-bank lenders and smaller banks, the LTV was being stretched till 88 per cent.





The RBI draft norms, which were released in April, had capped the LTV at 75 per cent for all lenders (both banks and non-banking financial companies, or NBFCs).





The draft classified loans as income-generating and consumption-based ones, with the 75 per cent LTV cap continuing for consumption loans.





Industry experts said this move would improve credit accessibility and prevent migration of borrowers from formal sector to informal sector, which was feared by gold financiers due to strict conditions for lending against gold as mentioned in draft guidelines.





Muthoot FinCorp Chairman and Managing Director John Muthoot said the move to exempt small-ticket gold loans addresses a long-standing ask from the sector.





Earlier, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) had submitted its feedback to the RBI, asking to exempt small borrowers up to Rs 2 lakh from stringent regulations.





NBFC players had also said that draft norms may alienate women borrowers, small traders, and rural people from accessing formal credit, as clauses such as proof of ownership, purity certificate, and stricter definition of what constitutes as collateral may push them to informal means of credit.





Shriram Finance Executive Vice Chairman Umesh Revankar welcomed the RBI's decision, saying it would improve credit accessibility and stimulate movement of gold loans from the informal sector to the formal system.





Tamilnad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO Salee S Nair said a higher LTV directly reduces the equity requirement for borrowers enabling access to higher loan amounts per gram of gold.