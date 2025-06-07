HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Must not dwell on past: Raut amid reunion buzz

Sat, 07 June 2025
18:00
Amid speculation about reconciliation between estranged cousins, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that his party is looking to the future, not the past.    

Raut's statement has come after leaders from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday said that the Shiv Sena-UBT should send a proposal to their party president and pointed out that they were met with a cold response when they attempted to form an alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena in 2014 and 2017.

Talking to reporters, Raut said, "Those who wish to take positive steps do not look back. We look to the future. How long are you going to dwell on the past."

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray, while responding to a question about the possibility of an alliance between the two regional parties, said whatever the people of Maharashtra wish will happen.

He, however, parried questions on whether there were any tie-up talks taking place between his party and the MNS, a breakaway group of the united Shiv Sena floated by Raj Thackeray in 2006.

The Thackeray cousins have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with their recent statements indicating they could ignore 'trivial issues' and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.    

While Raj Thackeray has said uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos (Marathi-speaking people) was not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray has insisted he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.   -- PTI

