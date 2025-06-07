HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Musk retracts claim linking Trump to Epstein files

Sat, 07 June 2025
15:46
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump engaged in a public spat on Thursday, with Musk alleging that Epstein case files remain undisclosed because they mention Trump.

Musk, however, later deleted his post on X stating, 'Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.'

The social media clash escalated as Musk responded to investor Bill Ackman's call for peace, saying, 'You're not wrong.'

Amid the controversy, POLITICO reported that White House aides are trying to limit Trump's criticism of Musk.

Trump dismissed the row, telling POLITICO, 'It's going very well,' while calling out Musk on Truth Social.   -- Agencies 




