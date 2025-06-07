HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Man held for giving death threat to Delhi CM

Sat, 07 June 2025
11:11
A 25-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday for allegedly giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, police said.
 
Though he has been identified as Shlok Tripathi, a police source said the accused is a fraudster and frequently changes his identity.

He was arrested by the Delhi Police and is being interrogated in the office of the force's Special Cell in northwest Delhi, an official said.

The accused made the threat on the emergency helpline 112 in neighbouring Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Ghaziabad police alerted their Delhi counterparts and also dispatched a team to Panchwati Colony, from where the call was reportedly made, the caller managed to evade getting caught, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, Ritesh Tripathi said. -- PTI 

