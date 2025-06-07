HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Helicopter on way to Kedarnath crashlands on highway

Sat, 07 June 2025
Share:
16:10
image
A helicopter on its way to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district on Saturday after developing a technical snag during take-off, officials said.

However, all pilgrims on board and the pilot are safe, the officials said.

The helicopter had taken off from Badasu base for Kedarnath when it made the emergency landing on the highway near Sirsi following a technical snag during take-off, they said.

Videos on social media showed the Kestrel Aviation helicopter standing in the middle of the highway was dangerously close to populated buildings and with a car damaged by its tail rotor.

Six people on board the helicopter including the pilot had a narrow escape. 

The pilot sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Kedarnath heli service nodal officer Rahul Chaubey said the incident had not affected the heli shuttle service to the Himalayan temple.

Efforts are underway to remove the helicopter from the highway.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Musk retracts claim linking Trump to Epstein files
LIVE! Musk retracts claim linking Trump to Epstein files

Maharashtra match was fixed, Bihar next: Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra match was fixed, Bihar next: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections were a 'blueprint for rigging democracy' and this 'match-fixing' would next happen in Bihar and 'anywhere the Bharatiya...

Why Shinde flew a stranger on his chartered flight
Why Shinde flew a stranger on his chartered flight

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde came to the rescue of a woman patient in need of a kidney transplant by taking her on board his chartered plane from Jalgaon to Mumbai after she missed her flight from the North Maharashtra...

Indore Couple Murder: Meghalaya Mystery Persists
Indore Couple Murder: Meghalaya Mystery Persists

Her husband Raja's body has been discovered, but there is no trace of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The Man Who Said No To The Big Bang
The Man Who Said No To The Big Bang

Jayant Narlikar wrote alternative what-if histories, explained difficult scientific theories with funny analogies, and leavened his lectures with jokes and humorous asides.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD