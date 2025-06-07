HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Haryana delivery boy arrested in UP for supplying illegal arms

Sat, 07 June 2025
Share:
15:15
image
A 23-year-old man, working as a delivery boy for a prominent company in Haryana, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for supplying illegal arms, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sudhanshu, was arrested on Friday after his vehicle was intercepted by police allegedly when he was en route to deliver illegal arms, they said.

Police recovered 10 country-made pistols, one motorcycle and cartridges from his possession in the Ramraj police station area of the district.

SSP Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Sudhanshu was involved in supplying illegal arms in Delhi, Haryana, UP and Punjab.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he was working with six other people, who are absconding, and efforts are on to nab them.

Kumar added that Sudhanshu has a criminal history and has five criminal cases registered against him.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I don't talk much about stopping nuke war: Trump
LIVE! I don't talk much about stopping nuke war: Trump

Eid prayers not allowed at Jama Masjid in Srinagar
Eid prayers not allowed at Jama Masjid in Srinagar

Authorities on Saturday barred Eid prayers from taking place at the Eidgah ground and the Jama Masjid in the old city in Srinagar, while Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed that he was put under house arrest.

Indore Couple Murder: Meghalaya Mystery Persists
Indore Couple Murder: Meghalaya Mystery Persists

Her husband Raja's body has been discovered, but there is no trace of Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The Man Who Said No To The Big Bang
The Man Who Said No To The Big Bang

Jayant Narlikar wrote alternative what-if histories, explained difficult scientific theories with funny analogies, and leavened his lectures with jokes and humorous asides.

Who Says India Is Friendless?
Who Says India Is Friendless?

The reality is that far from being friendless, India is better positioned in the world than at any point post-Cold War, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD